James “Jim” Bard (1937 – 2024)

(Retired Co-Chairman Of Bard Manufacturing)

James “Jim” Randolph Bard, 87, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away in his residence Sunday, July 21, 2024. Jim was born January 14, 1937, in Bryan, son of the late Randolph O. and Naomi B. (Moore) Bard.

After graduating from Bryan High School, he obtained his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Indiana Tech, Fort Wayne, Indiana, where his legacy continues through a need-based financial scholarship he established in his name.

Jim married Joan A. Fette on November 5, 1955, in Donaldsonville, Georgia, and she survives. Jim was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Bryan.

After entering the Bard Manufacturing Company family business in 1960, Jim was appointed as an officer of the company in 1970 and retired as Co-Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors in 2003.

Jim and his brother, Richard, were named Northwest Ohio Entrepreneurs of the Year in 2001. Bard Manufacturing Company remains family owned and managed by the 4th and 5th generation Bard-Steel family members to this day.

Community support was always a priority to Jim as he served as chairman of the Bryan Area Foundation from 2006 – 2008, president of the Bryan Rotary Club in 1978, and was actively involved in leading many United Way drives and Junior Achievement programs.

Along with numerous other donations to community facilities that bear the Bard family name, Jim was the driving force behind the development of the “Bard Centennial Fountain” located on the Williams County courthouse square. Jim and his brother, Richard, were named co-recipients of the 2009 Bryan Good Citizen Award.

In 2004, The Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI) presented Jim with its highest honor, a Lifetime Achievement Award for his career dedication to the industry.

Surviving is his wife, Joan of Bryan; a daughter, Pamela (William) Steel of Bryan; five grandchildren, James (Ryley) Steel, Megan (Joe) Kimbell, Melany Geary, Avery Geary and Joseph Geary; and two siblings, Kathy Martinez of Bryan, and Richard (Mary) Bard of Naples, Florida. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; and a daughter, Michelle Geary.

Visitation for James “Jim” Randolph Bard will be held Monday, July 29, 2024, from 9:30 – 11:00 A.M. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 903 Center Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506. Funeral services for Jim will immediately follow in the church beginning at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Steven Rath officiating. Interment will follow in Shiffler Cemetery, Bryan.

Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio. Memorial contributions can be directed to Wesley United Methodist Church, or to the Bryan Area Foundation – Community Impact Project Fund.

Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.