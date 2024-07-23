Patricia “Pat” Stephens (1946 – 2024)

(Member Of Tedrow United Methodist Church)

Patricia A. “Pat” Stephens, age 78, of Tedrow, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2024 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo.

Pat was born in Ashland, Wisconsin on March 7, 1946, the daughter of Lyle J. and Hanna M. (Andersen) Lobdell. On December 18, 1988 she married Kenneth A. Stephens, and he preceded her in death in 2017.

Pat was a member of the Tedrow United Methodist Church. She enjoyed puzzles, watching movies, listening to music and social media.

Surviving are children; Dawn Colon-Stephens, Katherine Griner, Cheryl Eddins, Mary (Timothy) LaPorte, Teresa Stephens and Thomas Stephens; grandchildren, Aaron (Lindsey) Hensley, Analeise (Juan) Bazaldua, Andres Villanueva, Ashlyn (Freddy) Cruz, Aliza Dauterman, Samantha Reiger, John Griner, Jared Griner, Michelle Babcock, Lacy LaPorte, Caden Stephens, and Kayla Stevens; 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Peter Gallagher and sister, Judy Pfund. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth, and sister, Hilda Panerelli.

Funeral services for Pat will be held at 1;00 P.M. Saturday, August 10, 2024, at the Tedrow United Methodist Church, with Pastor Kevin Cochran, officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon. The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the Wauseon VFW Post #7424. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.