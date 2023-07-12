James “Jim” Van Tuinen, Sr. (1950 – 2023)

(Resident Of Swanton)

Veteran

James David “Jim” Van Tuinen, age 73, of Swanton, passed away on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Fulton County Health Center after a brief illness.

He was born in Toledo, Ohio to John Arthur and Ruth (Gudehus) Van Tuinen. Jim graduated from high school in rural Chicago, Illinois and attended the University of Toledo, School of Engineering before being drafted into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

He proudly served his country as a paratrooper in the U.S. Army, receiving the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and Army Occupational Medal (Berlin).

Jim loved airplanes – he earned his pilot’s license before he earned his driver’s license and had his private pilot’s license for many years.

His true passion was flying. He was also mechanically inclined with an engineer’s mind – he was good at working on cars and had even built his own paraglider.

In his younger years he enjoyed building and flying remote control / radio control airplanes, demonstrating the flying skills for grade school kids. Many memories were made by attending the Dayton Air Show every year.

His children will remember him for being a simple man who was humble and quiet and always willing to lend a helping hand to others. He made great homemade baklava and liked to watch Bob Ross and Julia Child on TV.

He is survived by his children, Angela (Scott) Stalter and James David “Jimmy” Van Tuinen Jr.; grandchildren, Nikolas, Victoria, Nolan, Lily, LeAnne, Arlene and Lucy; brother, John Van Tuinen.

He was preceded in death by his parents and John and Ruth; daughter, Jessica Hunt; sister, Jackie and brother, Jeff.

At Jim’s request he will be cremated and services will be private. To leave a special message for Jim’s Family please visit www.grisierfh.com.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home is honored to serve The Van Tuinen Family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James David “Jim” Van Tuinen, Sr., please visit our floral store.