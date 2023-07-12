Cindy Bever (1958 – 2023)

(Graduated From Bryan High School In 1977)

Cindy Dee Bever, 64, of Port Orange, Florida, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2023. She was born on Oct. 11, 1958, in Bryan, Ohio, to Gene and Dee (Davis) Roan and was the oldest of two.

Cindy graduated from Bryan High School in 1977. She was a dedicated homemaker for several years before starting her own painting and contracting business serving the residents of Bryan, until her retirement to Port Orange, Florida, in 2019.

Cindy enjoyed spending time with her Siberian husky, Smokey. She also enjoyed doing puzzles, collecting coins, and socializing with her close friends and neighbors around her Florida home.

Her greatest joy was raising her two children, being a devoted stay-at-home mother and providing unwavering support for their goals and accomplishments.

Cindy is survived by her mother, Dee Roan, and sibling, Kurt (Cam) Roan, both of Bryan; children, Burt (Lindsey) Bever, of Edgerton; Kristine (Cortland) Schafer, of Columbus; and three grandchildren. Cindy is preceded in death by her father, Gene Roan.

The family wants to convey their gratitude to Daytona Beach Advent Health doctors and staff.

As per Cindy’s request, no funeral or memorial service will be held. The family will say their goodbyes in a private ceremony in Bryan. Donations may be given to the Williams County (Ohio) Humane Society.