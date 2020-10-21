James Karcher (1955-2020)

James L. Karcher, 65, of Edgerton, Ohio, and formerly of Dahlgren, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born Feb. 2, 1955, in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, the son of George Richard and Doris (Cross) Karcher. He was an assembly line worker at North American Stamping Group in Bryan until his retirement in December 2019.

James is survived by one son, Earl (Ashley) Karcher of Paw Paw, Michigan; two brothers, Larry (Rebecca) Karcher and Richard Lee Karcher of Dahlgren, Illinois; one sister, Karen (Michael T.) Karcher of Dahlgren, Illinois; and one grandchild, Hayley, who was the light of his life. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral mass was held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at the Gholson Funeral Home in Dahlgren with the Rev. Slawomir Ptak conducting the mass. He was laid to rest at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Cemetery in Dahlgren.