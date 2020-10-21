Robert “Bob” Barnhart (1933-2020)

Robert (Bob) Barnhart, 87, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away Oct. 15, 2020. Born June of 1933, he was the son of Lister and Mildred (Stover) Barnhart. After graduating from Pioneer High School Class of 1951 he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served as a corporal during the Korean War.

Upon returning, he farmed with his father on the family farm north of Montpelier for several years before marrying, starting a family and then obtaining his bachelor’s degree in science, majoring in biology, from Western Michigan University in 1966.

Most of his working life included agriculture as a farmer, rural service consultant or in farm management. He enjoyed family and especially family reunions, genealogy, square dancing, gardening, woodworking and time spent with friends.

Bob was preceded in death by his son, Stephen. He is survived by a daughter, Rebecca Holman (William) and a son, Bruce Barnhart (Virginia); grandchildren, Kelsie, Alexander (Emily) Holman, Michael and Alaina Barnhart; brothers, Richard (Eloise) and Gary Barnhart.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions please be made to Hospice of Holland or the Alzheimers Association.