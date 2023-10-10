James Nicolen (1941 – 2023)

(1959 Graduate Of Archbold High School)

Veteran

James L. Nicolen, 81, of Fayette, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, October 5, 2023 while in the care of Hospice in Toledo, Ohio. Jim was the son of Clifford G. Nicolen and Mary (Weber) Nicolen.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Connie (Weaver) Nicolen; three children, Michael (Lana) Nicolen, Molly (John) McClelland and Lilly Carlson; thirteen grandchildren, Clifford, Kierston, Hannah, Chance, Emily, AJ, Claire, Garrett, Paige, Will, Jack, Lydia and Brody; two great-grandchildren, Lucy and Vivian; and a sister, Betty Nicolen. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Duane.

Jim was a graduate of Archbold High School, Class of 1959. He worked at Sauder Woodworking, Koncor Industries (Div. of Latrobe Steel), Bard Manufacturing and others, but his primary occupation was farming.

He was an experienced machinist, mill and lathe operator, diesel mechanic, and could really fix anything! He enjoyed his work so much that he often liked to say that he “never worked a day in his life”. Jim also enjoyed hunting, fishing, tractor shows and his many friends.

He was very proud and grateful to serve in the United States Army Reserve for six years and he received an Honorable Discharge for his service.

Jim was a member of Archbold United Methodist Church and Wauseon American Legion.

In 2006 Jim was recognized as the Fulton Soil and Water Conservation District Cooperator of The Year. One of Jim’s primary goals was always to leave the earth a little better than it was.

Jim knows and loves Jesus and looks forward to spending eternity with his Lord and Savior.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, November 18, at 11 AM at St. John’s Christian Church in Archbold with Pastor Jason Sharp officiating. Following the service, a time for visiting and meal will be held at the church. The family will be holding a private burial.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or a charity of the donor’s choice.

