James Wheeler, Sr. (1934-2020)

James F. Wheeler, Sr., age 86, of Edgerton, Ohio, died at 2:12 A.M. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at his home after a brief illness. Mr. Wheeler was a graduate of Bryan High School and served in the United States Army.

He was employed by Bryan Custom Plastics, retiring with over forty years of service. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Edgerton and Knights of Columbus Council #1494 and was an avid sports fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns and the Edgerton Bulldogs.

Jim enjoyed collecting coins and stamps, going to Indians games, spending time with his family, and watching his grandchildren compete in their various sporting events.

James F. Wheeler, Sr. was born on August 14, 1934, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Ray D. and Lucile (White) Wheeler. He married Mary E. Stark on May 9, 1959, in Edgerton, and she preceded him in death on July 31, 2008.

Mr. Wheeler is survived by two sons, James (Michelle) Wheeler, Jr., of Edgerton, Ohio, and Jon (April) Wheeler, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; two daughters, Lori (Jon) Ely, of Bryan, Ohio, and Melissa (Ricky) Clark, of Edgerton; eight grandchildren, Dustin Wheeler, Tia (Matty Rethlake) Wheeler, Lindsey (Drew Welch) Wheeler, Erica (J.J.) Lindsley, Tricia Clark, Tyler (Jordan) Fouty, Hope Clark, and Megan (Jeremy) Hall; great-grandchildren, Kendall, Jayce, Avett, Tamrik, Jaelyn, and Brayden; his brothers, Paul and Larry Wheeler; and sisters, JoAnn Blomeke, Betty Edwards, Beverly Comden, Pauline Davis, and Shirley McCreery.

He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Malorie Jean (Ely) Hildebrandt; one great-grandchild, Gracie Hall; his parents; and siblings, Carolyn Wheeler, Anna Walker, Raymond Wheeler, Jean Rath, Evelyn Tarr, Richard Wheeler, Robert Wheeler, and Fredrick Wheeler.

Private family services with interment in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Edgerton will take place at a later date. Krill Funeral Service, 114 East Hull, Edgerton, has been entrusted with arrangements.

Memorials are requested to Community Health Professionals Home Care and Hospice, 1215 South Portland Street, Bryan, Ohio, the American Cancer Society, or the Multiple Sclerosis Society.