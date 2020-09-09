Phyllis “Jean” Brillhart (1930-2020)

Phyllis “Jean” Brillhart, age 89, of Edon, Ohio, passed away at 5:30 A. M. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at SKLD Health Care Center in Bryan, where she was a resident. Mrs. Brillhart was a 1948 graduate of Roundhead High School. She enjoyed reading, sewing, and cooking.

Jean was born on October 6, 1930, in Auglaize County, Ohio, the daughter of Harold A. and Edna M. (Marling) Bickham. She married Meryl B. Brillhart on February 4, 1951, in West Unity, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on September 5, 2015.

Surviving are two daughters, Janette (Randy) Coles, of Edon, and Lori (Brad) Schudel, of Sturgis, Michigan; three grandchildren, Seth (Angie) Coles, of Edon, Leslie (Jake) Wilson, of Lagrange, Indiana, and Tyler Schudel, of Kalamazoo, Michigan; four great-grandchildren, Ian and Evan Coles, Piper and Henry Wilson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Craig L. Brillhart; and two brothers, Donald E. Bickham and Loren L. Bickham.

Due to the concerns related to the pandemic, private graveside services will be held in Floral Grove Cemetery, West Unity. Krill Funeral Service, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon, has been entrusted with her arrangements.

Memorials are requested to the Edon Public Library.