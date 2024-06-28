Jane Lang (1946 – 2024)

(Member Of St. John’s Lutheran In Stryker)

Jane L. Lang, age 77, of Stryker, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2024 at Bryan HealthCare. Prior to her retirement she had worked Fulton Tubing in Archbold.

Jane was born in Ridgeville Corners, Ohio on December 30, 1946, the daughter of Elmer and Wilma (Schnitkey) Kruse. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, rural Stryker.

She loved her Weiner dogs and everyone she had she named “Oscar”. She enjoyed swimming, doing word book puzzles and spending time with friends and family. She also enjoyed hanging out with her best friend, Ronda.

Jane is survived by her son, Steve (Laurie) Bortell of Archbold; stepdaughter, Theresa (LouAnn) Lang; stepson, Jerry Lang; grandson, Stetson Bortell; great-grandson, Landon Bortell; brother, Wayne (Vivian) Kruse; nephews, Todd Kruse, Scott Kruse and Greg (Sarah) Kruse; and best friend, Ronda Barre. She was preceded in death by both of her parents; and long-time partner, Eugene “Pete” Head.

Visitation for Jane will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Friday, July 5, 2024, at the Grisier Funeral Home, 303 Stryker St., Archbold, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, July 6, 2024, also in the funeral home, with Pastor Aaron Bueltmann, officiating. Burial will follow in the St. John’s Lutheran Church Cemetery, T-079 State Route 66, Stryker, Ohio.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the Alzheimer’s Research Foundation, 17901 Hunting Bow Cir #102, Lutz, FL 33558, or St. John’s Lutheran Church.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jane L. Lang, please visit our floral store.