Jane McQuillin (1941 – 2024)

(Formerly Of Delta, Ohio)

Jane Esther McQuillin, age 82, formerly of Delta, Ohio, passed away Wednesday afternoon, July 17, 2024 at Glenn Park Assisted Living in Defiance, Ohio.

She was born September 16, 1941 in Wauseon, Ohio to Carl and June (Shipman) Grove. June was a 1959 graduate of Swanton High School. On December 18, 1959, she married the love of her life, Dale McQuillin.

As a teenager Jane met her future husband, Dale, at the West End Garage which was located on main street next to where her father worked at Shipman Advertising.

Together they raised 3 children and were married 61 years. Jane’s earliest and longest job was doing the bookkeeping and running the family business, The West End Garage, for over 30 years.

In her younger years she was an avid bowler and in a bowling league for many years. Jane also loved spending the summers on Coldwater Lake with her family.

Jane was an avid reader like her father, many trips to the library and always a stack of books lying around. She participated in numerous different classes including ceramics and belly dancing, she enjoyed trying new activities. She was a trooper and traveled across the country with her husband Dale in search of motorcycle parts.

Jane was a wonderful mother and devoted grandmother. She was the center of gravity in the family, always keeping track of her children and grandchildren.

She loved nothing more than her four grandchildren. She was always available to care for them, even flying to California in the summers for a few weeks every year until they entered high school.

Managing to get them to museums, parks and beaches without GPS or really knowing where she was going. She also cared for her grandkids in Defiance OH while their parents worked.

She rarely missed a sporting or academic event, continually updating her calendar so she wouldn’t miss a thing! She loved to go back to school shopping with each of her grandkids, they also treasured that time.

She lit up when they called or visited. She was very excited to finally become a great-grandma, she loved the babies. She was generous to a fault, always putting others before herself. Jane was a cherished member of the community and will be deeply missed by all who know her.

Jane is survived by her daughter, Dawn (James) Criswell; sons, Randy (Julia) McQuillin and Kenton (Kori) McQuillin; brother, Carl (Diane) Grove, Jr.; grandchildren, Josh (Sara) McDowell, Katherine (Randy) Ecker, Logan McQuillin and Mason McQuillin; great-grandchildren, Ava and Luca Ecker.

Besides her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Dale L. McQuillin.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 23rd from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm (noon) at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, where funeral services will begin at 12:00 (noon), with Pastor Maryann Reimund officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

Memorial contributions may be made to Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice or Fulton County Humane Society.