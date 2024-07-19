Donald Fern (1945 – 2024)

(Served In Vietnam War)

Donald John Fern, 78, of Swanton, Ohio passed away Sunday, July 14, 2024 (with Therese Fern) at The Toledo Hospital.

Donald was born December 27, 1945. Donald J. Fern served as a Sergeant in the US Army and was awarded the Army Commendation Medal and Combat Infantryman Badge for active combat Vietnam War.

It was his great honor to be chosen to be a member of the honor guard that brought the 9th Division home from Vietnam.

He is survived by daughters, Janet Arnold (Rich) and Brenda Gillmore (James) followed by his grandchildren Justin Fern (Ashley) Dana Contos (Ryan) Kristin Thielen (Chad) Derek Atwater (Mandy) Zachary and Rachelyn Gillmore and great-grandchildren Alexis Leu, Kenzi and Rylli Proshek Kali, Caleb and Dominic Thielen. Don was preceded in death by his son, Donald J. Fern, Jr.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 26th at 11:00 am at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Grand Rapids, Ohio. Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Home – 419.826.2631.