Jane Roth (1936-2021)

Jane A. Roth, age 84, of Fayette, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold. She was born on July 25, 1936, in Winameg, Ohio to Harold and Helen (Marks) LaSalle. She was a graduate of Delta High School.

On September 30, 1956, in Winameg, OH she married Marvin J. Roth and he preceded her in death on September 30, 2008. Jane had been employed as a Bookkeeper at Whitmer Thermogas Co.

Jane attended Fayette Christian Church-Disciples where she was a member of the women’s group. Jane enjoyed reading, sewing, camping, and watching her grandchildren’s sporting events.

Jane is survived by her two daughters, Sue Armstrong of Archbold and Tina (Brad) Rufenacht of Pettisville; siblings, John (MaryAnn) LaSalle of Weatherford,TX, Allan (Nancy) LaSalle of Miller, MO, James (Kennetta) LaSalle of Miller, MO, Gary LaSalle of Springfield, MO, Terry (Sarah) LaSalle of Aurora, MO, Judy (Darrel) Baldwin of Mt. Vernon, MO, Becky (Mike) Sattler of Miller, MO, and Scott LaSalle of Frisco, TX; grandchildren, Heather (Todd) Nosker, Heath (Michelle) Armstrong, Tanner, Jaelyn, and Logan Rufenacht; and great grandchildren, Cameron, Caroline, Carson, Hunter and Bailey.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, step-mother, Louise (Sower) LaSalle and sister, Carol Lane.

Visitation for Jane will be held on Sunday, March 7, 2021 from 3-7:00 p.m. at Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Fayette. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and social distancing regulations, only a limited number of individuals will be allowed in the chapel at a time and face coverings are required. The funeral service will be held on Monday, March 8, 2021 at 11:00 at Fayette Christian Church-Disciples with Vicki Schnitkey and Pastor Terry LaSalle officiating. Burial will be held in Pleasant View Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Jane’s name may be made to the Fayette Christian Church-Disciples in her memory.

To leave a message for the family, please visit www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Fayette.