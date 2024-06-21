Janice Bostelman (1952 – 2024)

(Wauseon Resident)

Janice Fay Bostelman, 72, of Wauseon, Ohio passed away on June 20, 2024, with her loving family by her side.

She started her life with her beloved twin sister, Janien Rathge, on January 8th, 1952, in Napoleon, Ohio. Her parents, Raymond and Margaret Borstelman, were quite surprised at their early arrival.

Janice then spent her childhood playing on the porch on West Main and riding bikes back and forth to the pool.

Janice graduated high school in 1970 and then met the love of her life, Jerry Bostelman, shortly thereafter. They were married on February 10, 1973, in a memorable double wedding ceremony alongside Janien and Roger Rathge.

After getting married, Jerry and Janice decided to settle in Wauseon, Ohio and started their family. Together, they had four children, Joy (Jack) Miller, Jana (Rob) Bourn, Josie (Derek) Krueger and Jay (Jodi) Bostelman.

She dedicated her life to raising her children, spending many years cheering them on at sporting events, being their taxi driver, preparing home cooked meals, and supporting them in every way she could. As her children grew up and moved on into their adult lives, you could often hear her say, “When am I going to have grandchildren?”

And before she knew it, her family grew from 6 to 22! Fourteen grandchildren soon filled her life and became her pride and joy.

For the next 22 years, she supported each and every one of them in everything they did while spoiling them rotten every chance she got. They could do no wrong in the eyes of Grandma Jan!

Overall, Janice was always a blessing to those around her and she could light up the room with her smile. She spent many years serving several local churches in the community with over 45 years working for Trinity Lutheran Church and 20 years for North Clinton Church.

She was always known for being the most welcoming and loving person. She cared for countless family members and friends when they were in need.

Above all else, she loved her family with a passion and conviction like no other. She was always there for her husband, children and grandchildren whenever they needed her.

Throughout her life and even in her death, she continued to smile through it all. She taught us to find joy even during the hard days.

She is survived by her husband, children, grandchildren, siblings and nieces/nephews. Grandchildren: Jake, Beau and Luke Miller, Isaiah, Joshua, Ella, Julia and Micah Bourn, Kurt, Eli and Clara Krueger and Rodney, Averie and Whitley Bostelman. Siblings: Russell (Carol) Borstelman, Kathleen (Lynn) Rausch, Janien (Roger) Rathge, Beverly (Timothy) Nelson and Tracie (Frank) Gaertner.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Margaret Borstelman and her niece, Christina Joan Nelson.

Funeral services will be held at North Clinton Church in Wauseon at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 with an hour of visitation prior to services. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2024 from 2-8 p.m. at the Rodenberger- Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.rodenbergergray.com