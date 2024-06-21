New Fulton County Senior Center Holds Open House

PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
LUNCH … Over 300 seniors met for lunch at the Fulton County Senior Center for the open house event held on June 20th.
By: Jacob Kessler
THE VILLAGE REPORTER
jacob@thevillagereporter.com
The Fulton County Senior Center held an open house event this past week. The event was put on to showcase the new facility to members of the public, and to host a big event for seniors.
The project started almost eight years ago when the commissioners began exploring various properties.
Although it was understood that a ne...
SUBSCRIBERS - PLEASE LOG IN
“I Cannot Read This Story; What Do You Mean I Have To Pay?”
Please do not be this person. Jokes aside, readers have supported our newspaper operation by purchasing news copies since the 1870’s. Little has changed (we still need the same support) beyond we now offer your Hometown News online in addition to traditional print. Like your other small-town LOCAL businesses, we charge a minimal fee to access LOCAL news stories. We cannot be expected to give our product away any more than the coffee shop, gas station, or pizza shop could. We feel an average of 350 weekly LOCAL hours of effort made to publish LOCAL news by LOCAL employees for just $2.00 is the best deal in town.
Support LOCAL family-owned, LOCAL resident-operated small business by obtaining seven days of website access, along with the current full-color E-Edition for just $2.00 (less than the price of a candy bar or cup of coffee). Obtain a traditional subscription longer than 7 days and you will receive all these benefits plus the traditional mailed print edition every week!