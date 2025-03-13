Janice “Lynette” Tom (1944 – 2025)

(Owned Nette’s Sewing Nook In Montpelier)

Janice “Lynette” Tom was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on February 27, 2025, at the age of 80.

She had resided at Hillside Country Living in Bryan, OH for three years. Lynette was born on August 8, 1944 to Lynwood and Frances (Vernier) Brown of Camden, MI.

She married her sweetheart, Robert Tom, on July 15, 1966, and together they built a life full of love, laughter, and many travels.

Lynette’s favorite adventures included cross-country road trips, cruises to Alaska, a mission trip to Spain, and visiting Tempe, AZ.

As much as Lynette loved to travel, she was just as happy to stay home working on her sewing projects and crocheted creations.

She was a self-employed seamstress, working out of her home for many years, but also owned and operated Nette’s Sewing Nook for several years in downtown Montpelier, OH.

Lynette was an avid collector of bolts of fabric, clothing and quilting patterns, skeins of yarn, cross-stitch floss, buttons, magazines, crafting kits, sewing machines, thread, crochet hooks, knitting needles, and coffee mugs.

Lynette combined her talents as a seamstress with her love of volunteering and serving others and supervised sewing projects for week-long missions through the Midwest Mission in Chatham, IL.

She was very active within each church she attended, serving in office administration, hospitality groups, and music ministries.

Lynette’s passion for music was a constant throughout her life. She played the clarinet in high school and provided organ/piano accompaniment at various churches for many years.

In 1986, Lynette joined the Top of Ohio Sweet Adeline Chorus, where she met the women that would go on to form the Color4Tunes barbershop quartet with her.

For more than 30 years, Lynette sang with the quartet, traveling throughout the tri-state area and attending several regional and national competitions.

Lynette is survived by her husband, Robert, children Scott Crow of Chicago, IL, Jim (Lori) Crow of Bismarck, ND, Dan (Mayela) Tom of Columbus, OH, Sharla (Rob) Young of Montpelier, OH, and Mari Ickes of Nashville, TN, and brother Dr. Larry Brown of Hillsdale, MI. Lynette was blessed with 13 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

Continuing to help and serve others, Lynette chose to donate her body to research. A celebration of life will be held on May 10th at 1:00 p.m. at Solid Rock Community Church 102 Egly Dr. West Unity, OH.

Any memorials in Lynette’s honor can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. The Thompson Funeral Home of Montpelier will be in charge of the services.

