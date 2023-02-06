Charles Green (1938-2023)

Charles William Green, 84, of West Unity, Ohio, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023, at Bryan Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Bryan, Ohio.

Charlie was born May 1, 1938, in Williams County, Ohio, son of the late Hubert C. and Irene C. (Dominique) Green. He was a 1956 graduate of West Unity High School. He served in the United States Army Reserve.

Charlie married Marcia C. Short on November 4, 1961, in Bryan, Ohio, and she preceded him in death on December 11, 1991. He then married Barbara C. Daft on November 14, 1992, in West Unity, Ohio, and she survives.

Charlie worked as a driver for Isaac Tire for 33 ½ years, retiring in 2000. He also spent 12 years working at La Choy in Archbold, Ohio, and 18 years mowing at Harrison Lake State Park.

Charlie was a member of the West Unity United Methodist Church, where he served in various roles, including as a driver for those who were unable to drive themselves.

Charlie also found much enjoyment in leading the children’s bible story during the Sunday church service.

He was very involved in the Williams County Relay for Life, where they coordinated the team C&B Tigers for over 17 years.

Charlie was recognized by the Village of West Unity Chamber of Commerce as the Citizen of the Year in 2008.

He was also honored by the West Unity Athletics Boosters as the Booster of the Year in 2016. Charlie was a 4th degree Knight of Columbus member.

He was caring person and had a heart for children. In the community of West Unity, Charlie was known for pulling children through town in a train he built behind his mower.

Charlie is survived by his loving wife, Barbara C. Green of West Unity, Ohio; five children, Dawn (Greg) Herman of Edgerton, Ohio, Michael Green of Bryan, Ohio, Michael (Galynna) Miller of West Minster, South Carolina, Nancy (William) Harrison of Harrodsburg, Kentucky, and Rebecca (Chris) Ott of Archbold, Ohio; 16 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Rodger Green of Whitehouse, Ohio.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Marcia C. Green; sister-in-law, Carolyn Green.

Visitation for Charles W. Green will be held Wednesday, February 8, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 North Liberty Street, West Unity, Ohio. Funeral Services for Charlie will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at West Unity United Methodist Church, 311 North Liberty Street, West Unity, Ohio 43570. Private interment will take place at Floral Grove Cemetery, West Unity.

Memorial contributions can be directed to West Unity United Methodist Church, or to the Williams County Relay for Life.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.