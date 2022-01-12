Jay Case (1957-2022)

Facebook

Jay E. Case, age 64, of Swanton, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at McLaren St. Luke’s, Maumee. Jay was born in Toledo on August 30, 1957 to the late William and Lois (Weber) Case who still survives.

He met and married Judy Carter on January 24,1985, and together they were blessed with two children, Kimberly and William. A 1975 graduate of Bowsher H.S., Jay worked as a driver for UPS for over 40 years retiring in 2018.

In his leisure time, Jay thoroughly enjoyed watching or attending Notre Dame football games and was a man who loved biking, hiking, and weight lifting.

Better known as “PopPop” to his grandchildren, Grace and Claire were the loves of his life. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 37 years, Judy; daughter, Kimberly (Jesse) Davis; son, William (Aericka Current) Case; mother, Lois Case; grandchildren, Grace and Claire Davis and brother, Tom (Chutima) Case. He was preceded in death by his father, William A. Case.

Friends and family will be received at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy 109 in Delta, Friday, January 14, 2022 from 11 AM until time of service beginning at 2:00 PM.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Wyandotte County Humane Society, 9640 Co. Hwy. 330, Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351.

