Josefina Galvan (1935-2022)

Josefina Galvan, age 86 years, of Archbold, passed away Monday afternoon, January 10, 2022, at CHP Defiance Area In-Patient Hospice.

She was born October 19, 1935, in Mexico, the daughter of Juan and Margarita DeLaCruz. On May 6, 1956, she married Gaudalupe Galvan Sr. and he preceded her in death on December 30, 2018.

A resident of the Archbold area since 1963, she worked at Frozen Specialties in Archbold for 30 years.

Josefina enjoyed reading her Bible and spending time with her family. She was a member of the Templo Cristiano Assemblies of God.

She is survived by three children, John Galvan and Roel (Dana) Galvan both of Archbold, and Aracelly Champion of Santa Maria, CA; 8 grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

She was preceded in death by three sons, Lupe Galvan, Henry Galvan and Daniel Galvan; and a grandson, Drew Galvan.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday at 1:30 PM in the Archbold Cemetery. Friends may call at Short Funeral Home in Archbold from 12-1 PM on Sunday.

