Jeanine Holland (1935-2022)

Jeanine Sue Holland, age 86, of Lyons peacefully passed away at home surrounded by her loving family, February 2, 2022.

She was born in Fairfield Twp, MI on October 29, 1935 to the late Millard P. Waldron and Blanche (Barnes) Waldron.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Harold W. Holland; daughter, Michelle (Kurt Peebles) Holland; son, Mitch (Sue) Holland; daughter-in-law, Suzi Holland; grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Along with her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her son, Mike Holland.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider a charity of the donor’s choice in Sue’s memory. In honoring her wishes there will be no public services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy 109 in Delta, Ohio 43515.