Wava Saeger (1920-2022)

Wava Louise Saeger, age 101, peacefully took her last breath on Thursday morning, February 3, 2022. Wava was born on July 11, 1920 to Earl and Jessie Abbott, and lived her entire life in rural Fulton County.

She graduated from Chesterfield School, and married Harold Everett Saeger on January 7, 1940. They enjoyed a half century together until Harold’s passing in 1990.

Together they reared four children: Jim (Phyllis) Saeger of Rancho Cucamonga, CA; Judy (Dave) Hubley of Fort Wayne, IN; Jan (Bob) Schneider of East Lansing, MI; and Jon Saeger of Delta, OH.

Wava worked alongside Harold in his farming operations, and willingly volunteered in numerous ways for the local chapter of the Farm Bureau, the Fulton County Fair Board, and Fulton County Board of Elections as a Poll Worker.

She faithfully attended Fulton Union Christian Church, where she was honored in 2016 for 75 years of service: playing the piano and organ, organizing and directing a choir and quartet, teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, treasurer of the Ladies’ Aid, and the list goes on.

Wava was known for her hospitality, and always seemed to have a meal ready to bless her guests. Her greatest joy was her family, and she loved bringing everyone together in the home she and Harold built.

Wava was preceded in death by her husband; a daughter, Carolyn; two brothers, and three sisters.

Left to cherish her memory are her four children, fourteen grandchildren, thirty-seven great grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren.

Friends and family will be received on Friday, February 11, 2022 from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM at the Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy 109 in Delta, OH, and from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Fulton Union Christian Church, 5232 Township Rd HJ, Delta, OH 43515. Her funeral will follow at 11:00 AM Saturday morning at the church, and interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Fulton Union Christian Church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.