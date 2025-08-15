Jenn Butler Shares Adriel’s Bright Futures Fund With Bryan Rotary

PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

MISSION STATEMENT … Jenn Butler of the Adriel Foundation spoke to the Bryan Rotary Club. Adriel is a nonprofit organization on a mission to provide quality care for children, young adults, and families in the spirit of Christian love. The core values are integrity, serving the “whole” child, responsible stewardship, culture of excellence, and spirit of teamwork. Adriel facilitates foster child placement, foster parent training, adoptions, family preservation, and spiritual and clinical support. Butler shared about the Bright Futures Fund, an initiative supporting youth in the independent living program and young adults transitioning into adulthood through the Bridges program. It helps to provide driver’s education and transportation assistance, educational support and scholarships, and housing stability. Adriel serves Williams County and has offices in Archbold and Van Wert. Go to adriel.org to find out more information and ways to support the foundation. Pictured are Rotarian Craig Grieser and speaker Jenn Butler.