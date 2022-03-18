Jennie Scheuer (1933-2022)

Facebook

Jennie L. (Cook) Scheuer, 88, of Petersburg, Michigan and formerly of Pioneer passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Aspen grove Assistive Living in Lambertville, Michigan.

She was born on December 2, 1933 in Toledo to Arthur and Della B. (Waggoner) Leland. Jennie graduated from Alvordton High School in 1951.

Jennie was a member of Silver Creek Church of the Brethren. She retired as the Dietary Supervisor at the Community Hospitals & Wellness Center Rehab Facility in Montpelier, after 15 years.

She did sell Avon in the area for over 14 years. Jennie was also a Madison Township Farmer’s wife.

She is survived by her daughters Debra L. Perry of West Unity and Susan D. Neely of Kunkle; eight grandchildren Michael, Amy, Melissa, Justin, Tyson, Dlee, T.C., and Z.G.; 22 great grandchildren; and nine great great grandchildren; stepchildren Vonnie (Randy) Hawk of Lambertville, Michigan, Michael (Sandra) Scheuer of Ottawa Lake, Michigan, Charles Scheuer of Ida, Michigan, Jeanette (John) Shouse of Lawrenceburg, Indiana, Theresa (Todd) Dashner of Ottawa Lake, Michigan, Mary (Alfred) Rizkallah of Troy, Ohio and Pamela (Michael) Pavuk of Louisville, Kentucky; 22 step grandchildren, and 12 step great grandchildren.

Jennie was preceded in death by her parents, first husband Leland “Cookie” Cook in 1991, second husband Wilfred R. Scheuer in 2020, son Michael Cook in 1983, three brothers Jack, Robert and Tom; two sisters Pauline and Marjorie; and step son Thomas Scheuer.

Visitation for Jennie will be on Tuesday, March 22 from 2-7 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. Services will be on Wednesday 1 pm at the Silver Creek Church of the Brethren with Pastor Ric Beals to officiate. Interment will follow at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com