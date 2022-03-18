Gary Gansmiller (1949-2022)

Facebook

Gary J. Gansmiller, age 73, of Archbold, passed away on March 16, 2022, at his home. Prior to retirement, Gary worked as a truck driver for Keller Trucking in Defiance.

Gary was born on February 25, 1949, in Defiance to the late Raymond and Margaret (Wakefield) Gansmiller.

Gary later graduated from Stryker High School and married his wife, Sandy Hutchins, on November 15, 1969.

Gary was an avid sports fan, and rooted for the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Red Wings, and San Diego Chargers.

He was also a fan of NASCAR and Jeff Gordon, and NHRA Drag Racing and John Force. He enjoyed playing softball for La Choy Company and hunting.

Surviving Gary is his wife, Sandy; children, Laura Gansmiller of Bryan, Gary R. Gansmiller of Auburn, IN, Vicki Gansmiller of Dyersburg, TN, and David (Shanon) Gansmiller of Kalamazoo, MI. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Cathy (Dan Porter) Salisbury; nephew, Scott Bowers; and niece, Karen Bowers.

He was preceded in death by his parents and niece, Paula Rohrs.

Visitation for Gary will occur on Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Stryker United Brethren Church from 11am-2pm and 3pm-6pm. A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at the Stryker United Brethren Church at 11am with Pastor Nick Woodall officiating. Burial will follow the service at the St. John Methodist Cemetery near Evansport.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the benevolence of the family.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Home of Stryker is honored to serve the Gansmiller family.