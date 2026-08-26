Jerry M. Pinkava (1950 – 2026)

— Read Our Free Obituary Policy —

(1968 Graduate Of Swanton High School)

Jerry Michael Pinkava, 76, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his home, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026, with family at his bedside.

Born on April 2, 1950, in Toledo, Ohio, to Jerry S. and Mildred (Raufeisen) Pinkava, Jerry built a life marked by devotion to his family, steady work and the simple pleasures that brought him joy.

He was a 1968 graduate of Swanton High School and went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in education and biology from the University of Toledo in 1972. Jerry worked as a customer service agent for US Airways, a role through which he served others with dedication.

Outside of work, Jerry found happiness in the everyday things that made a house a home. He loved tinkering around the house and took pleasure in gardening, birdwatching and working on jigsaw puzzles.

His greatest pride was spending time with his grandchildren. These interests reflected his thoughtful and patient personality.

Above all, Jerry will be remembered for the love he shared with his family. He is survived by his high school sweetheart, Joanne Pinkava, with whom he shared 51 years of marriage. He also leaves behind his children, Michael Pinkava, Mary Pinkava, Jerad (Victoria) Pinkava, and Melissa Pinkava, as well as his grandchildren, Robert, Emma, and Brooklyn Pinkava. He is also survived by his sister, Sandra Pinkava, as well as many extended family members, nieces and nephews.

Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Jerry S. Pinkava, and his mother, Mildred Pinkava.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026, from 10 a.m. to noon at Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, where a memorial service will follow at noon, with Father Eric Culler presiding.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Fulton County Humane Society.