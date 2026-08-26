Forrest L. Smith (1944 – 2026)

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(Graduated From Chesterfield High School)

Forrest Lee Smith, age 81, of Wauseon, passed away at Ayden Healthcare of Wauseon on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2026.

Forrest spent his career in the Navy, selflessly serving our country. After his service in the Navy, Forrest worked for Walmart.

Forrest was born on Oct. 31, 1944, in Adrian, Michigan, to the late Harold Sr. and Helen (Craig) Smith. Forrest graduated from Chesterfield High School. On Jan. 17, 1964, he married Audrey “Faye,” who preceded him in death in June 2026. Forrest and Faye enjoyed camping.

Surviving Forrest is his daughter, Cathey Smith; son, Randall Smith; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers, James (Lois) Smith, Thomas Smith, and Harold (Kathy) Smith Jr.; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Faye; son, Forrest “Buddy” Smith Jr.; parents; brother, David Smith; and sister, Rosie Banks.

Visitation for Forrest will take place on Monday, Aug. 31, 2026, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon. A funeral service will take place at 6 p.m., following visitation, at the funeral home. Burial will be private at Dayton National Cemetery.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Smith family.