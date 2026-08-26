Gary L. Doren (1947 – 2026)

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(Known For His Dedication & Reliability)

Gary L. Doren, age 79, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away Tuesday morning, Aug. 25, 2026, with his beloved wife, Sheila, at his bedside.

He was born on March 13, 1947, to Harold and Lucille (Fauble) Doren, and will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend.

A 1965 graduate of Swanton High School, Gary excelled in sports and was proud to uphold the school’s MVP in basketball for several years.

Gary went on to attend Midland North Land Institute and built a long and steady working life, serving as a manager for Food Town for 38 years. He later proudly worked for 14 years as transportation director for Spring Meadows, a Villa Center.

Through those many years, he was known for dedication and reliability. Outside of work, Gary loved horse racing and was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan. He never missed the Fulton County Fair, always attending with his father and brother.

At the heart of Gary’s life was his family. He shared 29 years of marriage with his wife, Sheila, who was truly the apple of his eye, along with his loyal four-legged companion, Sabastian.

He is survived by his children: Jeffrey (Bonny) Doren, Jennifer (Jon) Hutchison, twins Jared Doren and Jason Doren, and Amy (Joseph) Stuard. He also leaves his grandchildren, Cole and Kristen, twins Lane and Callie, Zane, Luke and Aubrey, Britton, Braelynne, and Brynlee, along with his great-grandchildren, Lincoln and Violet. Gary is also survived by his sister, Rebecca (Todd) Dunkle; his brother, Bill (Lucy) Doren; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Gary was preceded in death by his father, Harold Doren, and his mother, Lucille Doren.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.