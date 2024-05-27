Jessica Sowers (1990 – 2024)

(2009 Graduate Of Bryan High School)

Jessica M. Sowers, age 33 of Defiance, passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio.

She was born on July 22, 1990, to Todd Sowers and Michelle (Hinkle) Peggs in Bryan, Ohio. Jessica was a 2009 graduate of Bryan High School and Four County Career Center.

She loved animals and enjoyed being surrounded by those she loved. Jessica always had a smile to share, even during her illness.

Her daughter, Ava Marie, was the center of her life and reason for living. Jessica treasured her time spent with her family. Her spirit and strength will forever live on in the hearts of her family and friends.

Jessica is survived by her father, Todd Sowers of Defiance; mother, Michelle (Bill) Peggs of Sherwood; her daughter, Ava Marie Sowers of Defiance; brothers, Luke (Rebekah) Kammeyer of Archbold and David (Terra) Peggs of Montpelier; grandparents, Mike (Lisa) Hinkle Sr. of Continental, Glenda (Kevin Koithan) Hinkle of Sherwood and Paul Sowers of Defiance; her boyfriend, Cody Roth of Defiance; and many aunts, uncles and cousins that loved her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her son, Jaycee Michael Sowers, and grandmother, Linda Sowers.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, from 4-8 p.m. at Family Christian Center in Defiance. Funeral services will be held at noon on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at Family Christian Center, with Pastor Tim Tracy officiating. Jessica will be laid to rest at Riverview Memory Gardens.

Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the family to assist with expenses, and for the care of Ava Marie. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.