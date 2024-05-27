Lawrence “Stretch” Rabe (1939 – 2024)

(Resident Of Wauseon)

Lawrence Henry “Stretch” Rabe, 85, of Wauseon, Ohio passed away Thursday May 23rd at Hillside Country Living in Bryan, Ohio.

He was born on January 28, 1939 in Napoleon, Ohio to George F. and Amanda (Ludeman) Rabe. He graduated Ridgeville High School in 1957. He married Irene E. Pelton on June 18th, 1965.

Lawrence was baptized and confirmed into the Lutheran faith. Lawrence was a comptroller for Johns Manville Corporation in McPherson, Kansas.

He had a deep passion for farming, volunteered in the Lions Club, and volunteered in his church. He also served as treasurer for Emmaus Lutheran Church. Early on he enjoyed fixing up houses and renting them out to tenants.

Survivors include his wife Irene; son Kent Rabe and wife Margaret Zimmerman-Rabe of Overland Park, Kansas; son Eric and wife Amy Rabe of Lenexa, Kansas; sister Karen Elling, Napoleon, Ohio; sister Lori and husband Arland Rigdon Esch, Lebanon, Ohio; and sister Joanne Miller, Napoleon, Ohio.

He also leaves behind five grandchildren: Ashley, Trevor, Alicia, Preston, and Lyndon, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Arlene Sunderman; brother Paul Rabe; brother Lester Rabe; brother-in-law Mark Rigdon; and brother-in-law Robert Miller.

Visitation for Stretch will be held from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at Emmaus Lutheran Church in Wauseon. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 A.M., also at the church, with Pastor Robert O. Bartz, officiating. Interment will follow at the Pettisville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Lewy Body Dementia Association. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.

