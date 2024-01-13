Jesus “Jessie” DeLosSantos (1967 – 2024)

(West Unity Resident; Formerly Of Stryker)

Jesus “Jessie” DeLosSantos, age 56, of West Unity, Ohio formerly of Styker, Ohio passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, January 10, 2023 in CHWC – Montpelier Hospital.

He was born January 30, 1967 in Weslaco, Texas the son of the late Jesus and Irene (Ortega) DeLosSantos. Jessie, as he was known to family and friends, was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys Football fan.

He enjoyed cooking, grilling, and going to the movies. He loved going cruising in his BMW.

Jessie is survived by his sons, Seth and Justin DeLosSantos, his sisters, Martha (David Kerr, Maria (Jose) Valderas, of Stryker, Ohio, Margarita DeLosSantos, of Bryan, Ohio, his brother, Emilio (Angela) DeLosSantos, of Lexington, Ky. Numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. He will be sadly missed by his nieces and nephews who lovingly referred to him as “Uncle Junior”. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Friends may call of a time of visitation and sharing with the DeLosSantos family, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 20, 2024 in the Grisier Funeral Home, Stryker, Ohio where a funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Graveside service and interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Stryker, Ohio. Family will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the benevolence of the family. The DeLosSantos family lovingly prepared the obituary for Jessie.

