Owen Miller (1930 – 2024)

(Retired From Bryan City Schools)

Owen J. Miller, 93 years of Bryan, passed away Thursday, January 11, 2024, at Hillside Country Living, with his family at his bedside.

Owen was born January 14, 1930, in Mount Hope, Holmes County, Ohio, the son of the late Jonas E. and Elizabeth (Swartzentruber) Miller.

Owen married Shirley A. Gump on June 18, 1955, in Hicksville, Ohio, and she preceded him in death on July 25, 2006.

Owen was a carpenter, working at Harlan Cabinets, Delagrange Builders and Yoder Construction. He was a supervisor at L.E. Smith. He spent the last 15 years of his career as a supervisor at Bryan City Schools where he was the boiler operator, retiring in 1996.

Owen also started M & W Countertops. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Bryan. Owen loved to do woodworking. He built a rolltop desk for each of his boys and a beautiful hutch for Kathy. He also repaired clocks, and chairs.

Surviving are his three children, Keith (Kristi) Miller of Tomahawk, Wisconsin, Ken (Shelly) Miller of Hamilton, Indiana, and Kathy (Brian) Davis of Bryan; six grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Edna Wellert of Biscayne Park, Florida., and Martha DalPra of Wooster, Ohio.; one brother, Monroe Miller of Goodville, PA.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shirley; three sister, Ella Brown, Mary Keim, and Nettie Wengerd and two brothers, Jonas Miller, Jr., and Andrew Miller.

Visitation for Owen J. Miller will be held Wednesday, January 17, 2024, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Funeral services for Owen will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 18, 2024, at First Baptist Church, 925 Fountain Grove Drive, Bryan, with Pastor John MacFarlane officiating. Friends will be received one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church. Interment will follow in Shiffler Cemetery.

The family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to First Baptist Church, Hillside Country Living, or to Community Health Professionals Hospice.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com