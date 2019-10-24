Jill Hopkins-Baker (1990-2019)

Jill Lynn Hopkins-Baker, age 29, of Delta, passed away peacefully on October 23, 2019 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pa., due to complications of pneumonia, surrounded by her loving family.

Jill was born in Toledo, on February 15, 1990 to William “Jake” & Michelle (Hopkins) Lewallen. Jill had struggled with cystic fibrosis her entire life and she received her new lungs on November 30, 2018. Jill was a 2008 Graduate of Delta High School and attended Four County Career Center, where she became a nail tech.

She was a family oriented person, and especially enjoyed being with her niece and nephews. In her spare time, she enjoyed doing nails for her family and friends as well as painting wood crafts, listening to music and traveling. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Left to cherish her memory are her parents, Jake & Michelle Lewallen; sisters, Melissa (Ryan) Bellner; Rachel (Rodney) Ponton; Billie Jo Lewallen; half-brothers, Joshua and Jason McJennett; Maternal Grandmother, Norma Viola; Paternal Grandmother, Carron Lewallen; soul mate, Jacob Navarro; niece and nephews, Creedan; Rodney; Reed; Ross; Trevor and Laikyn as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Thomas Viola and William Lewallen, Sr. as well as her beloved pet Pierce.

Friends and family will be received at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109, Delta on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 2-4 and 5-8 P.M. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 beginning at 11 A.M. with Hans Neugebauer, officiating. Burial will follow at Shiloh Cemetery.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Life Connections of NW Ohio, 3661 Briarfield Blvd, Ste. 105, Maumee, Ohio 43537 or The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 1 Stranahan Sq., Ste. 518, Toledo, Ohio 43604.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com .

