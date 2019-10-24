Williams & Fulton County Trick Or Treat Times

Archbold – Trick or Treat will be October 31st from 6:00-7:30 pm. Please drive carefully and watch for the little ghouls and goblins.

Bryan – Trunk or Treat in Bryan will be Thursday October 31st from 6-7:30 pm on the west side of the square, downtown. The event will feature vendors with treats, costume contest and more.

Delta – Trick or Treat will be on October 31st from 5:30-7:00 pm.

Edgerton – Edgerton’s Halloween Festivities will be Saturday, November 2, 2019. Trick or Treat will be from 5-6pm. There will be Trunk or Treat at the Town Hall from 6-7pm, and a Costume Contest at the Town Hall Gym at 7:30pm.

Edon – Trunk or Treat will be Saturday, October 26 from 5:30-7:00 pm in the Edon Church of Christ Parking Lot. Trick or Treat will be from 6:00-7:30 pm.

Fayette – Trick or Treating will be Thursday, October 31 from 6:00-7:30 pm.

Lyons – Thursday, October 31, Lyons Trick or Treat will be from 5:30- 7:00 pm.

Metamora – Metamora will celebrate Halloween October 31st, Trick or Treating is from 5:30 – 7:30 pm with a Halloween Party at the Fire Station from 5:00 – 8:00 pm

Montpelier – Montpelier’s Halloween Celebration will be Saturday, October 26. There will be a Halloween party and costume contest at the fire station from 5:00-6:00 pm with a parade to follow. Trick or Treat will be from 6:00-7:00 pm.

Pioneer – Pioneer will celebrate on Halloween night October 31st with trick or treating from 5:30 to 7:00 pm. At 7 there will be a costume judging contest at the Fire Hall

Stryker – Trick or Treat will be on Saturday, October 26 from 5:30-7:00 pm.

Swanton – Halloween Hoopla will be Saturday, November 2 from 3:00 to 5:00 downtown Swanton. Join us for Trick or Treating at local businesses, games, straw maze, cookie decorating, pedal cart races, heroes bouncy houses, Daryl Jervis Scary dancers, prince/princess pictures, candy, hot dogs, Corn Dogs, Popcorn, hot chocolate

Wauseon – Trick or Treat will be Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 6–7:30 pm. Please follow the safety guidelines below. Donuts and cider will be served at the Wauseon Fire Station after Trick or Treat and EVERYONE IS WELCOME!”

West Unity – Trick-or-Treat will be October 26th from 6:00 to 7:30 pm.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.