Jim Funderburg Of Q 96.5 FM Guest Speaker For Bryan Lions Club Meeting

On June 22nd, 2021 the Bryan Lions Club held its regular meeting with Jim Funderburg of the Q 96.5 FM being the guest speaker.

Mr. Funderburg spoke of the various programs held on his morning show Monday-Friday from 9AM-1PM and he also spoke of various upcoming events this summer at the new Fountain City amphitheater

Shown in the photo are Bryan Lions Club Vice President Benjamin Murray (wearing eSight 4) and Jim Funderburg morning show host of the Q 96.5 FM. Murray is also employed at WBNO-WQCT as a board operator.