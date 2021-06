SIZEABLE DONATION … The Wauseon Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce that the Firecracker 5K race raised $3500 for the Wauseon 4th of July fireworks. Shown making the donation are: Bill Drummer, Chamber Director & Josie Dulaney, Event Chairman and receiving the donation are Rick Sluder, Wauseon Fire Chief and Kathy Huner, Wauseon Mayor.