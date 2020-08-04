Jimmy Brooks (1949-2020)

Jimmy Edward Brooks, age 70, of Delta, Ohio, passed away Sunday morning, August 2, 2020 surrounded by his children at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. He was born October 6, 1949 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to Ernest and Edith (Barnhill) Brooks.

Jim was an Army veteran and he enjoyed his job as a truck driver for Jeep for over 30 years. Jim had a heart of gold, a friendly smile and a big hug for anyone who needed it. If you were his friend you were his family, and if you were his family you were his life.

Jim loved his children unconditionally and adored and doted on his grandchildren and great grandchildren. In his spare time Jim enjoyed spending time with his family and was famous for his storytelling, whether fact or fiction.

He had a love for space and would talk about it passionately with anyone who would listen. Jim was an amazing man and is described by his family as their hero.

Jimmy will be greatly missed by his children, Stacy (Chris) Seeman, Jennifer Brooks (April Roth), Todd Brooks and Christina (Mike) Logan; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; brother, Jack (Sandy) Brooks, and sister, LouAnn (Bob) Shelton.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Betty Leu and grandson, Logan Brooks.

In keeping with Jimmy’s wishes he will be cremated and there will be no services. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later time. The family asks that in lieu of flowers and donations you gather pictures and stories of Jim to share at the Celebration of Life.

Arrangements entrusted to Grisier~Weigel Funeral Home in Delta (419.822.3121). Online expressions of sympathy may be made at deltafh.com