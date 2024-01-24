Joan Rittichier (1924 – 2024)

(Member Of St. Caspar’s Church)

“Every day of my life was recorded in Your book.” Psalm 139:16

Joan Rittichier has finished her days, passing from this life on January 22, 2024. She had 99 years, 5 months, and nearly 20 days, born August 2, 1924. We, her family, applaud her for how much of that life she spent investing in others, especially in all of us.

Joan was a lifelong Ohioan born in the Toledo area. As a young girl she lived in more urban areas.

She was the daughter of a railroad employee (Daniel Cloutier) and a public-school teacher (Edna).

When her dad’s work moved the family of five to Pettisville during Joan’s high school years, she was introduced to the rural Ohio life.

She was also introduced to a Mr. Clement Rittichier who swept her off her feet. When it became clear that Clem would be serving in WWII, Clem purposed marriage. We are grateful she accepted.

Clem and Joan were married in Monterey, CA on February 21, 1942, just before Clem shipped out overseas. Joan at this point became a deployed U.S. Army soldier’s wife.

When Clem returned from the war in 1945, they were joyfully together again, and the couple settled into civilian life. Joan became a full-fledged farmer’s wife for the first time in her life. Joan and Clem raised nine children on their County Road 13 farm just outside of Wauseon Ohio. The kids, from oldest to youngest, are Dave (Connie), Jim (MaryAnn), Mary (Phil) Pruitt, Mike (April), Gary (Janet), Thom (Aleta), Cindy (John) Fitzgibbons, Jill (Bob) Kay and Tammy (Bob) Claes. These children, each, and all, rise up and call her a blessing (source of benefit and happiness). We well know she loved us.

Joan was a benefit and blessing to her 32 grandchildren as well: Kristy, Scott, Peter, Jason, Jared, Scott, Keith, Adam, Tucker, Molly, John-Michael, Andrew, Rebecca, Daniel, William, Carrie Jo, Craig, Julie, Nate, Laura, Jon, Josh, Kaley, Ellie, Sarah, Michael, Kelly, Robert, Nick, Jake, Tyler, and Spenser. 73great-grandchildren have also been touched by the blessing of her life and love. There are four great-great-grandchildren with two more arriving soon. Joan has left a living legacy to us and in us all.

Joan is preceded in death by her parents Daniel & Edna Cloutier, brother Dan, and sister Barb. Her husband Clem, whom she has greatly missed for some 29 years, and her son David have also preceded her.

Joan was a member of St. Caspar’s Catholic Church in Wauseon her entire adult life. She was an active participant in parish life and service.

A funeral mass will be conducted for her at St. Caspar’s on Saturday, January 27, 2024. Visitation begins at 10:00 am, with the funeral mass at 12:00 pm, with Rev. Todd Dominique officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Caspar or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Rittichier family. The obituary for Joan was lovingly prepared by her family.