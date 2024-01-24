James “Sonny” Freshour, Jr. (1948 – 2024)

(Resident Of Cecil, Ohio)

James H. “Sonny” Freshour, Jr., age 75, of Cecil, Ohio passed away Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. Sonny was a truck driver for many years.

James H. Freshour, Jr. was born on May 6, 1948 in Greenfield, Ohio, the son of James H. and Thelma Mae (McDonald) Freshour. He married Cindy L. Brown and she survives.

Sonny is also survived by his son, James H. Freshour, III; daughter, Stephanie (Joe) Zimmerman; grandchildren, Ronatta (Mark) Campbell, Cooper, Magdalene, Grant, and Benjamin Zimmerman; honorary grandchildren, Evan and Athena Taylor; great granddaughter, Ryelle Gibson; sisters, Marsha L. Cook and Patricia Klan and brother, Larry Freshour. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Kelli R. Freshour.

Honoring Sonny’s wishes, there will be no services held at this time. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan has been entrusted with his arrangements.

