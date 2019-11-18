Joann Moore (1932-2019)

Joann June Moore, 87 years, of Bryan, Ohio passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 at SKLD – Bryan Center. Joann was born June 30, 1932 in South Bend, Indiana, the daughter of the late Herbert and Nancy (Bible) Northrup. She was a 1950 graduate of Montpelier High School.

Joann married William Moore on July 6, 1952 in Bryan, Ohio. She worked at the Farm Service Agency and Farmers and Merchant State Bank. Joann was a member of Lick Creek Church of the Brethren. She was also involved with the Red Hat Society, volunteered with Habitat for Humanity and Heifer Project.

She vacationed in La Feria Texas for 20 years with her husband William. Joann enjoyed visiting with friends and cherished her time spent with her family. In her free time, she enjoyed bowling, sewing and knitting.

Surviving is her husband William; three sons, Kenneth (Marie) Moore of Hicksville, Ohio, Daniel (Erin) Moore of Xenia, Ohio, and Alan (Bianca) Moore of Boise, Idaho. Joann was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Vaughn and Donald Northrup and one sister, Dana Worley.

Visitation for Joann June Moore will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 from 3:00pm – 7:00pm at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home-Lynn Street Chapel, 206 N. Lynn St., Bryan, Ohio. Funeral services will be Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Lick Creek Church, 1500 Center St., Bryan, Ohio with Pastors Bill Holsopple and Dorothy Ritchey Moore officiating. Interment will follow in Brown Cemetery, Bryan.

In lieu of flowers the family asks those remembering Joann to make memorial contributions to Lick Creek Church of the Brethren. Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com

