Douglas “Dusty” Dean (1947-2019)

Douglas “Dusty” W. Dean, age 72, of Bryan passed away at his home on Thursday, November 14, 2019. He had served in the US Army Reserve from 1966-1972. Dusty was a member of the Bryan VFW Post 2489, Moose Lodge 1064 and Eagles Aerie 2233. He enjoyed pheasant hunting and was a very active supporter of the Williams County Humane Society.

Douglas W. Dean was born February 11, 1947 in Hillsdale, Michigan, the son of Donald W. and Marjorie (Garn) Dean.

Doug is survived by a daughter; sisters-in-law, Rosie Dean and JoDee Dean, both of Bryan; several nieces and nephews, including his niece and care giver, Kassie Cain and his beloved pets, Daisy and Mokie. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Donald, David and Daniel Dean and sister, Nancy Hartman.

In accordance with Dusty’s wishes, he will be cremated and no service will take place. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan has been entrusted with his arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Williams County Humane Society.

