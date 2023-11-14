Joel Pheils (1965 – 2023)

(Resident Of Fayette)

Joel W. Pheils, age 58, of Fayette, passed away on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 surrounded by his family.

Joel adored his family, including his 4-legged son, Gunner. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, car shows, Minnesota Vikings, and Ohio State Buckeyes.

He had a passion for researching and restoring classic cars. After 36 years of employment at Sun Chemical in Maumee, Joel’s career moved to CSW, Inc., in Sylvania. He was a member of the NRA and G Body Association.

Joel was born on February 15, 1965, in Toledo, Ohio, the son of Kenneth and Ethel (Benner) Pheils. He married the love of his life, Andrea J. Saldaña, in Fayette, and she survives.

Joel is also survived by his son, Clayton W. Pheils, of Fayette; sisters Claudia (John) Smith, Mary Madigan, Kim (Dave) Cornell, Judy (Tom) Hambleton, Corinne (John) McCormick, and Christina (Luke) Jones; brothers Tom (Tammy), David (Lora), and Neil; sister-in-law Marilyn (Ken); four stepchildren, twelve grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Joel was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth, and Ethel (Benner) Pheils and a brother, Ken Pheils.

As per Joel’s request, no funeral or memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to donate in Joel’s memory are asked to consider contributions to the family.