John Briskey (1944-2022)

John Arthur Briskey, age 77, of Defiance and formerly of Stryker, passed away April 8, 2022, at the Defiance Inpatient Hospice in Defiance.

John worked for Metal Forge and as a stocker at Walmart in Bryan. John also volunteered with hospice of Williams County.

John was born on June 27, 1944, in Hudson, MI to the late Harry and Eleanor (Kaminski) Briskey.

John graduated from high school, and later married Jequeta Mullins on July 14, 1970. John was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church of Stryker and later, St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Archbold.

He was also a member of the Bryan Eagles and served as a Eucharistic Minister for both parishes he attended.

Surviving John is his wife, Jequeta; son, Steven (Helen) Briskey of Hamilton, IN; daughter, Kathryn (Brian) McCollum of Decatur, IN; son, Patrick (Melissa) Briskey of Defiance, OH; grandchildren Delanie, Devin, Kyler, Caleb, Logan, Austin, Natalie, and Kaiti; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Michelin “Mickey” Dietrich, Pauline “Polly” (Jim) Schaedler, and Margaret “Marge” Briskey.

John was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Jerry Briskey, Jim Briskey, Paul “Skip” Briskey, and twin sister, Janet (Briskey) Everingham.

Visitation for John will take place on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at the Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker from 3pm-7pm. The Rosary will be recited at 6:30pm.

A funeral mass for John will take place on Monday, April 11, 2022, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Archbold at 10am, with Fr. Stephen Stanbery officiating. Burial will immediately follow the service at the Oakwood Cemetery in Stryker.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Defiance CHP Home Care and Hospice, or St. Peter’s Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Home of Stryker is honored to serve the Briskey family.

