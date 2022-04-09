Larry McQuillin (1952-2022)

Facebook

Larry P. McQuillin, age 70, passed away at his Delta home April 7, 2022. He was born on January 28, 1952 to the late William C. McQuillin and Velda (Richard) McQuillin.

Larry graduated from Delta High School in 1970 and went on to receive his Bachelor’s Degree from The Ohio State University.

He served as a restaurant manager for Gladieux Enterprises for over 20 years. Before retiring Larry was manager at the Turnpike Plaza in Swanton.

He had a love for nature and enjoyed deer and mushroom hunting at his cabin. Much of Larry’s free time involved volunteering at Nature’s Nursery in Whitehouse.

Being a graduate of OSU, he loved and supported his Buckeyes; attending football games on a regular basis.

Larry is survived by his sister, Mary Ann (Glenn) Griffin of Delta; brother, Alan McQuillin of Delta; sisters-in-law, Mary and JoAnn Echler; along with many loving nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Richard and William Echler.

A memorial service honoring Larry’s life will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, April 11, 2022 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta; where friends will be received prior to the service from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM on Monday. Pastor Michael Lulfs will be officiating. Private interment will be at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta at a later date.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are encouraged to consider memorial contributions to Nature’s Nursery, 7790 Schondel Rd., Whitehouse, Ohio 43571 in Larry’s name.

