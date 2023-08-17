John “Jack” Wynne (1942 – 2023)

(Retired From Chase Brass & Copper)

John G. “Jack” Wynne, 81, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours Wednesday, August 16, 2023, in his residence with his family by his side.

Jack was born March 22, 1942, in Edwardsville, Illinois, son of the late Charles I. and Marie E. (Sturgeon) Wynne.

He was a 1960 graduate of Edwardsville High School, and then received his Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering (1964) from the University of Illinois and Master of Business Administration degree (1969) from the University of Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville.

Jack married his high school sweetheart, Donna L. Keck, on August 31, 1963, in Edwardsville, Illinois, and she survives.

Jack spent his career working as a Mechanical Engineer, starting out with Olin Corporation in East Alton, Illinois, and then dedicated 30 years to Chase Brass and Copper Company, retiring in 2008.

He was a faithful member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Bryan, where he enjoyed volunteering in various capacities.

Jack was a life-long learner and avid reader of anything science, religious, or biographical in nature. Throughout Jack’s life, he loved golfing, traveling the world with his wife, and supporting his children and grandchildren in their academic and athletic endeavors.

Jack is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years 11.5 months, Donna of Bryan, Ohio; five children, Sharon (John) Meece of Napoleon, Ohio, John (Marcella) Wynne of Mill Valley, California, Michael (Lara) Wynne of Edgerton, Ohio, Mary (Anthony) Franklin of Fort Myers, Florida, and Thomas (Marisa) Wynne of Akron, Ohio; ten grandchildren, Kaitlyn Meece, Samuel Meece, Jane Wynne, Jack Wynne, Hannah Wynne, Emma Wynne, Morgan Franklin, Harrison Wynne, Oscar Wynne, and Leo Wynne; and many nieces and nephews.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Evaleah Jahns; and one brother, Charles I. Wynne.

Visitation for John G. “Jack” Wynne will be held Monday, August 21, 2023, from 10:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 610 South Portland Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506. A Funeral Mass for Jack will immediately follow in the church starting at 11:00 A.M. on Monday with Father Andrew Wellman officiating. Committal services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, in Brown Cemetery, Bryan. Arrangements under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Patrick Catholic School, 610 South Portland Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com