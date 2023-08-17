Phoebe Peggs (1939 – 2023)

(Resident Of Bryan)

Phoebe A. Peggs, 84, of Bryan, Ohio passed away at her home on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Phoebe was born March 2, 1939, in Sutton, West Virginia, daughter of the late Kenneth and Helen (Shuttleworth) Lucas.

She married William E. Peggs, Sr. on November 20, 1956, in Ashtabula, Ohio and he survives. Phoebe worked at Spangler Candy Company for 15 years.

She previously delivered newspapers for the Bryan Times Newspaper for 10 years. Phoebe loved her family and cherished spending time with her grandchildren. In her free time, she enjoyed crocheting, reading, and camping.

Surviving is her husband of 66 years, William E. Peggs, Sr. of Bryan, Ohio; four children, Vickie (Domingo) Resendez, Jr. of Bryan, Ohio, William (Michelle) Peggs, Jr. of Sherwood, Ohio, Rebecca Kerr of Bryan, Ohio, and Michelle (Nicholas) Olson of Bryan, Ohio; six grandchildren, Victoria Resendez, Domingo (Amy) Resendez, III, David (Terra) Peggs, Erik Kerr, Britani Smith, and Lydia (Nick) Showalter; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; two sisters, Bertha Louden and Susie Styblo.

Phoebe was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Seth McCord; brother, Frank Taylor.

Visitation for Phoebe will be held Saturday, August 19, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Funeral services will begin at 12:00 noon in the funeral home with Celebrant, Patricia Peter officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Williams County Humane Society, 9464 County Road 13, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com