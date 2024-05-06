John Luce II (1980 – 2024)

On May 2, 2024, John David Luce II died in his home. He was 43 years old. John is survived by his mother Lou Ann Luce of Swanton, Ohio; his son, Austin Luce; and siblings, Stacy (Brian) Bortel, Tatum (David) Lenavitt, Jeremy Bellner, and Nathan (Allison) Luce. John was also an uncle to his nine nephews and nieces, Devin, Jacob, Riley, Ashley, Ethan, Audrey, Eleanor, Lola, and Madeleine. He was preceded in death by his father, John D. Luce, and brother, Keith Bellner.

John Luce II. was born on June 25, 1980 in Toledo, Ohio. He attended Swanton High School and immediately started working at the family business, Luce’s Chimney and Stove Shop, where he worked his whole life.

He inherited his passion for building from his dad and his time at Luce’s. John enjoyed video games, playing cards, and Green Bay Packers football.

Mostly he enjoyed the community and camaraderie that came with these activities. In recent years John pursued adventures, like off-roading in Arizona, white-water rafting in West Virginia, and skydiving on his birthday with his son.

John will mostly be remembered for being a loving and loved family member. His nieces adored him, each playfully arguing that he was their “best friend.”

His sisters treasured their little brother, calling him “John, John,” while his brothers shared with him an unbreakable bond. He was a mentor to his son, Austin, who worked and learned by his side every day.

John David Luce II will be deeply missed. His kindness and sense of humor will be remembered by friends and family forever.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 8th from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, where services celebrating John’s life will begin at 2:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Zepf Center. www.zepfcenter.org/landing/donate/