John Opdycke (1951-2022)

John L. Opdycke, 70, of Bryan, Ohio passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Community Hospital and Wellness Center, Bryan, with his family by his side.

John was born October 16, 1951, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of the late A. Leonard and Dorothy Brown (Decker) Opdycke.

He was a 1969 graduate of Bryan High School and continued his education, attending Ohio Northern University. John married Debra S. Kurfess on July 14, 1979, in Stoney Ridge, Ohio.

John worked in the Engineering Department for the City of Bryan from 1985 until his retirement in 2006. He was an active member at Wesley United Methodist Church, serving in the church choir, family ministry and Methodist Men.

He also was a member of the Bryan Lions Club. John was one of the initial organizers for the Fountain City Festival. The first production brought to Bryan, was Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

He was an avid Cleveland Sports and The Ohio State Buckeyes Fan. John enjoyed supporting Bryan High School Athletics. Above all, John cherished spending time with his family and friends.

Surviving is his loving wife of 43 years, Debra Opdycke of Bryan, Ohio; three children, Sarah (Peter) Paige of Bryan, Ohio, Jenny (Jai Paul) Vasireddy of Clarkston, Michigan, and John W. “Bubba” (Jessica) Opdycke of Celina, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Colby Beltran, Cooper Beltran, Darren Paige, Trista Paige, Daphne Paige, Akash Vasireddy, Bodhi Vasireddy, Andi Opdycke and Sutton Opdycke; brother, Charles (Deborah) Opdycke of North Attleboro, Massachusetts; two sisters, Helene (Lyle) Moog of Bryan, Ohio, and Janet (Thurlow “Chip”) Steffy of Rockford, Ohio.

Visitation for John will be held Friday, August 12, 2022, from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 903 Center Street, Bryan, Ohio with a Bryan Lions Club service beginning at 6:00 p.m. A celebration honoring John’s life will be held Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at church with Rev. Peter Paige and Rev. Chip Steffy officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. Private interment will take place at a later date. Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home & Crematory, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Wesley United Methodist Church or Bryan Lions Club.

