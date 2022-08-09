Beverly Laughlin (1939-2022)

Beverly Donna Laughlin, 83, of Montpelier, OH was granted her angel wings on August 6, 2022 at Defiance Inpatient Hospice surrounded by her family.

Bev was born on January 22, 1939 to Arthur Edward Ericksen and Ariel Rebecca Zeiter in Angola, IN.

She lived in California for a time as a child then permanently resided in Montpelier.

Beverly was a homemaker and child care provider for many years. She was a great sales person who could sell anything as she never knew a stranger.

This came in handy when she worked for Amway, Olin Mills, Shaklee and Princess Fine Crystal. Bev went on to work at Uhlman’s in Bryan and retired from Beam Stream in Montpelier.

She then spent her time helping her daughter babysit, which she absolutely loved. Beverly was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church, Newlyn Quest, Cribbs and Cradle and volunteered at See and Do.

She enjoyed traveling, garage sales, spending time at the Montpelier Senior Center, sitting on her porch, but mostly enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren at sporting events and extracurricular activities.

Beverly is survived by her companion of 32 years, Dan Miller of Montpelier; brother, Lawrence Ericksen of Bryan; three children, Brian (Dawne) Musser of Bryan, Brent (Peggy) Musser of Montpelier and Kathy (Steve) Lamberson of Montpelier; step children, Marie Friedman, Danny Miller and Chris Miller; grandchildren, Natasha Musser, Austin Musser, Cole Gerdeman, Mitchell Gerdeman, Nicole McDaniel, Allyson Contreras, Peyton Lamberson, Tabitha Musser, Kennedy Lamberson, and Canon Lamberson; and 12 great grandchildren.

A time to receive friends will be held on Thursday, August 11, 2022 from 3-7 pm at First United Methodist Church in Montpelier. A memorial service will take place on Thursday at 7 pm at the church with Pastor Eric Dailey and Pastor Tawee Layraman to officiate.

Memorials may be made to Montpelier Senior Center, See and Do and Defiance Inpatient Hospice. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.