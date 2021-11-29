Jon Michael (1946-2021)

Jon D. Michael, 75 years of Sarasota, Florida and a former resident of Bryan, Ohio, passed away late Friday, November 19, 2021, at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, Lakewood Ranch, Florida.

Jon was born June 27, 1946, in Hillsdale, Michigan, the son of the late Merclyn O. and Betty Jane (Partee) Michael. Jon was a graduate of Montpelier High School, Montpelier, Ohio.

He continued his education and received his Associates Degree. Jon was a US Army Veteran. He married Sherry E. Brown on March 23, 1973, in Bryan, Ohio, and she preceded him in death on September 18, 2018.

Jon began his working career at the ARO Corp. in Bryan. He later owned and operated his own Insurance Agency, Jon D. Michael Insurance Agency in Bryan, until he retired and moved to Sarasota.

He was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church, Bryan, Ohio and a former member of the Bryan Moose Lodge 1064. Jon enjoyed golfing, fishing and swimming along with spending time with family and friends.

Surviving is his daughter, Robbin J. (James) Culbertson of Newark, Ohio; five grandchildren, Brandon Michael, Tiffany Michael, Zeena Culbertson, Sarah Bennett and Elizabeth Culbertson; 22 great-grandchildren; one sister, Pegge Sines of Edgerton, Ohio; one brother, James Michael of Montpelier, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sherry; one son, David Michael on May 6, 2018, and one brother, Robert Michael and one brother-in-law, Leo Sines.

Graveside funeral services for Jon D. Michael will be held at a later date. Local arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Brown Cemetery Beautification Fund or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Jon D. Michael, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.