Frieda Shepard (1935-2021)

Frieda Susanna Shepard, 86, of Owensboro, Kentucky, passed away Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at home, surrounded by her family.

The Edgerton, Ohio, native was born on July 6, 1935, to the late Heinrich and Susanna (Mathis) Huth.

She graduated from Defiance College in 1957 where she met the love of her life, Virgil Shepard.

Frieda received a master’s degree from Ohio Northern University and went on to have a 40-year teaching career with 25 years being in special education with the Owensboro Public Schools, predominantly at Newton Parrish Elementary.

She was a devoted wife and mother who loved her family. Frieda enjoyed spending time in her garden, traveling with Virgil, spending time with her friends at Faith Lutheran Church, reading, caring for her cat and doting on her grandkids.

Her family will remember her soft voice always singing lightly in the background of every family function.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Virgil C. Shepard, in 2015, and two sisters, Ruby Bok and Marie Appel.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Sue Ellen (Perry) Warren; two granddaughters, Samantha (David) Boles, Savannah Warren (Austin Lee); grandson, Zachary Warren; two great-grandchildren, Mercedes Boles and Virgil Boles; a sister, Iris Knisley of Edgerton, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 1st, 2021 at Faith Lutheran Church. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday November 30th, 2021 at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Daviess County Animal Shelter, Faith Lutheran Church of Owensboro or Hospice of Western Kentucky. Envelopes will be available at visitation and service.

